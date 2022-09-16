27" Samsung Odyssey G30A Gaming Monitor | $190 | Samsung

A solid monitor can sometimes be an afterthought when building a gaming PC, and it can get mighty expensive pretty quickly. If you’re looking to not break the bank, but still get some good distance out of the part you put in your rig, it’s about knowing what to prioritize. If you’re looking for a fast and clear response to your actions, you’re going to want a high refresh rate like on the 27" Samsung Odyssey G30A. 144Hz will more than double your potential frame production. But by keeping it to just 1080p resolution, the price is also able to stay down. And now thanks to the Discover Samsung sales event, it’s $60 off from its normal price bringing it to just $190.