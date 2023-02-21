It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Get Ready for Spring With These Vintage Foldable Lawn Chairs

These lightweight, outdoor chairs are perfect for camping, sports events, the beach, and more.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A family sits out on their patio, each in a foldable lawn chair.
A family sits out on their patio, each in a foldable lawn chair.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

We’re almost through the winter months which means soon enough we’ll be ready to spend time outside again. This timeless lawn chair design is the perfect piece for any outdoor gathering. Whether you’re out camping, headed to the beach, or inviting some folks over to hang out in the backyard, this folding lawn chair is built for the job. Its lightweight aluminum, frame makes it easy to carry around and the lawn chair webbing is comfortable to plant your butt in.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Folding Lawn Chair | $70 | Amazon

So this spring when you’re ready for your first backyard barbecue, give your friends and family somewhere comfortable to sit. Each chair is just $70.

Advertisement
HomeOutdoors