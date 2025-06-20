Logo
No, It's Not Too Early To Shop For Christmas PJs

For today only, you can save big on Old Navy's annual Christmas PJs for the whole family.

ByBrittany Vincent
You know the holidays are coming when Old Navy puts their PJs on sale. If you’re planning on stocking up, run on over Old Navy’s digital storefront and get your credit card ready. Today only,, you can save up to 68% off pajamas for the whole family. That means you can get a set from just $9 and up. But act fast, these deals are only running for a limited time.

Up to 68% Off Pajamas for the Whole Family | Old Navy

There are tons of prints to choose from, with pleasing plaids to fun holiday prints. With the weather getting chilly, it’s a great time to scoop up some pajama essentials to stay cozy in all fall and winter long. But you’re going to want to move fast on this one. At these prices, these PJs won’t be around for long. You’ve got through this evening, as we said, to get yours. What are you waiting for? Go!

Buy at Old Navy

