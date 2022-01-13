Papercode Daily Planner 2022-2023 | $15 | Amazon



It’s never too late to follow through on your resolutions. Like the one you made to finally keep track of your plans, appointments, and life in general this year. Well, good news comes to those who wait: The Papercode Daily Planner 2022-2023 is down to $15 at Amazon, and it’s just what you need (citation needed ) to get your organization plan back on schedule . The leather-bound planner includes daily, weekly, and monthly calendars, as well as notebook space, goal planning, space for gratitude meditation, and more. Like stickers. There are a lot of stickers. Adults deserve stickers as rewards too, okay? Sometimes little things can be hard, and I find a sticker always helps. Not a cure-all, obviously, but still fun. Anyway. Toss aside that dog-eared copy of Organize It!, put your Organize It! 2: Engage With Zorp in a safe place, and place all of your faith and expectations into this neat little notebook you bought online.