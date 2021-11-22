Up to 44% Off Instant Pot Cooking Appliances | Amazon

Good news, kitchen gadget types: Right now, there’s a sale on a lot of Instant Pot Cooking Appliances on Amazon. Allow me to help you navigate it! If you’re just starting out this is a great time to pick up the classic Instant Pot Duo for a cool $80. I have it, and can tell you sincerely that it’s worth it. It has a weird, almost unnatural amount of functions. It’s consistent, and like almost all of it can be run through the dishwasher. Minimal cleanup! We like, retweet, and stan. If you’re ready to get trendy with it, you can grab the Instant Pot Air Fryer for 30% off. This Instant Vortex model, apart from having an incredible name, is notable for being a standalone device; you don’t need a base Instant Pot (or similar) to use it. Then, there’s something that would make Jack Donaghy himself weep: The Instant Omni Convection Oven, down to $140. It’s a countertop-sized convection oven, but also a rotisserie oven, pizza oven, food dehydrator, and more. It’s not exactly like that scene in The Fifth Element where Leeloo just up and makes a full chicken by pressing a button, but it’s not not like that, either. Happy zapping!