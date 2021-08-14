Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier (Refurbished) | $180 | Newegg



Newegg has an absolutely fantastic deal on a refurbished air purifier today. You can get the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier for only $180, a $50 discount, for the next four days only.

With its HEPA filter and bladeless design, this sleek looking device will help you keep your home office or other small spaces the perfect temperature during the these hot summer months. With its heater functionality, it’s the kind of device you can keep around in the fall and winter too. I don’t know about ya’ll, but in certain months the weather is so flighty that I have to keep a space heater on at my desk in the mornings and then I’m turning on a fan by the afternoon. How nice would it be to have just ONE device that also cleans the air? Plus, Dyson purifiers have the seal of approval from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, so you can breathe easy— pun intended.

This deal was originally published on 9/19/20 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated on 8/14/21.