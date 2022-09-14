Govee TV LED Backlights | $90 | Amazon | Promo Code G605BK2209K



Elevate your home theater space by integrating your Smart TV with a set of Govee TV LED backlights. A sensor is placed at the top of your TV to analyze the color output across the edges while replicating those colors around the perimeter of your TV in real-time. They can also be controlled via Alexa. This set is designed for TVs between 55" and 65". And great news, it’s 40% off on Amazon when using the promo code G605BK2209K bringing it down to just $90. I’ll tell ya, I watched a few episodes of the new season of Stranger Things at my cousin’s house who has these ... the red lightning of the Upside Down flashing across the entire living room was visceral.