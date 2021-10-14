Cuphead (XBO) | $15 | Microsoft Store

Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your Switch over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Target currently has the game on sale for $15. You’ll get a digital code for the game, so make sure to reinforce your controller so it ’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.

Inspired by the cartoons of the 1930s, this rubberhose bullet hell run and gun will have you in awe of its art design while pulling your hair out at its difficulty Buy for $15 at Microsoft Store

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/20/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/14/2021.