Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad | $34 | Amazon | Promo Code 15RHS84W



I’ve recently been informed that there are a lot of people in this world who like to go camping, backpacking, and/or hiking, and then continue being outdoors until the next morning, sometimes for several of these days in a row, by choice. Wild! If you’re one of them, the Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad at Amazon is probably for you. Large but lightweight, aka comfortable but not a burden to carry, this easy-to-inflate pad will make “roughing it” that much more enjoyable. It’s 2" thick when unrolled, but packs down to the size of water bottle when all smooshed up. Speaking of water, the pad is made from 100% waterproof nylon. Just enter promo code 15RHS84W at checkout to get this bad boy for $34, or 32% off its regular price.