Get a Good Night's Sleep With These Cooling Pillows—Two for $34

Cooling Bed Pillows (2-Pack) | $34 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you’re like me, you run hot. So hot you’re sweating in bed even in the winter with the window open. You and your bed just absorb heat and keep it in through the night. What might help is getting yourself a reasonable set of pillows that stay cool. These shredded memory foam pillows are comfortable for your neck and head while you snooze. It’s designed with a double-sided cover for cooling and soft touch. No more waking up sweaty. The cooling side is made of a silky fabric while the soft side is made of 40% bamboo and 60% polyester. The bamboo side keeps your pillow in place while the cooling side reduces your heat from dusk until dawn. Right now you can get two for 30% off. Just clip the coupon on the item page.