Dreo Cordless Vacuum | $191 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + Promo Code AODNZU5R



Still using a vacuum that plugs into a wall? Amateur. Get the Dreo Cordless Vacuum and say goodbye to heavy, stationary objects that weigh you down when you do that thing you already don’t want to be doing (vacuuming). This vacuum is normally $290, but by clipping the $50 coupon on the page and entering the promo code AODNZU5R at checkout, you’ll save $99. Or, 34%, if that amount feels better to you. Either way, the combo of the coupon and promo code drop the price down to $191, and it’s worth every penny. This cordless vacuum includes a lithium ion battery pack that runs for a full hour without fading or losing suction. It also comes with an extension hose, a 2-in-1 crevice tool, and two types of brushes. My favorite detail is that it automatically senses whether you’re cleaning hardwood or carpet and reacts accordingly. Liz Lemon voice: Time-saver!