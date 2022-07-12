Dewalt 20v Lithium Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit w/ Area Light | $149 | Amazon

Prime Day is here and the savings are good. Dewalt is driving a deal on a combo kit of two drills and a work area light for the combined price of $149. Leading up to today, this had been going for $ 220 together so that’s a neat $71 off. The work light seems especially nice, being able to pivot 140° and two brightness settings of 500 and 250 lumens. It sure helps to see whatever it is you’re working on. The kit also comes with two batteries and a charger.