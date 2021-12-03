Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine | $600 | Amazon



Gourmet espresso from home: We all want it, but we can’t have it, because the good stuff requires a quality machine, and when does one that doesn’t take space pods ever go on sale? Enter the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, currently $600 at Amazon. That’s 14% off the usual price of $700, so when you look at it as $100 off, it’s basically a steal, right? This machine is on sale in Stainless Steel and Black Sesame finishes. Its even more imposing sister model, the Breville Barista Touch, is down to $800 from $900. These beautiful babies offer built-in grinding, automated water pressure, and precise espresso extraction for your ideal cup, every time. If you like a latte or a cappuccino, you’re in luck, as the steam wand comes standard. (Never worked as a barista? Please practice. Steaming is hard! Except burning yourself, which is easy.) Anyway, grab one of these bad boys and show those “Millennials will never own homes because they’re too busy buying coffees!” thinkpieces who’s boss.