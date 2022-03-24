Klipsch Reference Series 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) | $250 | Best Buy

Klipsch is well-known for their excellent reference speakers, used in mixing rooms the world over, due to their crystal-clear sound, untinged by overly-heavy bass lean or tinny treble bias. Whether you’re building a home mixing studio or you just love to hear your music through their crisp audio, these Klipsch reference series 5 1/4" 340W passive 2-way bookshelf speakers will give you shockingly good sound, and they’re on sale right now for 31% off as part of Best Buy’s ongoing spring audio sale, which continues from now until April 3.