Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker | $229 | Amazon

Engineered to provide a 360-degree speaker, this is one of the nicest bluetooth speakers on the market. Bose’s water-resistant speaker is a great choice to improve movie night, start the party, or have some tunes by the pool without worrying about damage. Featuring a 17 hour battery life, you can play it for almost an entire day without worrying about wires or charging. If you’re looking for more practical uses, this is a great hands-free device for taking calls around the house and contains a built-in speakerphone. At 30% off, we’re comfortable calling this a stellar deal.