Gift yourself a life without constant sweeping and vacuuming with this robot vacuum and mop. Right now, you can save $205 with 26% off at Amazon. It’s equipped with its own self-empty station and uses laser 3D technology, so you can be truly hands off as it cleans your kitchen, rather than watching it bump into your coffee table repeatedly. The ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ connects to Alexa devices and has an upgraded customized cleaning function that allows you to clean rooms on multiple levels. You can divide and merge areas, label rooms, create multiple maps and assign differen t cleaning settings to different rooms, taking this year’s spring cleaning to the next level.

Advertisement