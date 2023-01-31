It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Gather 'Round the Fire With These East Oak Fire Pits & Fire Tables for Up to 25% off

Save on a smokeless or propane fire pit over at Amazon.

Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

A party out back isn’t complete without a fire pit to gather around toward the end of the night. Whether you’re roasting marshmallows or just getting warmed up, this 29" smokeless fire pit can be the centerpiece for snacks and conversation at your next get-together outside. It’s got a 360° widespread warmth to evenly deliver the heat to all sides. Get it for 22% off. Also on sale is a 44" propane fire pit which has an outer edge to act as a table and is higher up for more space under for your legs. That’s 25% off. Get one of these quite literally while it’s hot.

