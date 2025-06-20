If you’ve been logging miles with a phone app and a prayer, upgrading to a dedicated running watch can feel like cheating. But don't you deserve it? You can nab a fantastic deal on the Garmin Forerunner 55 right now at Amazon for a great pre-Prime Day price.

This is a super light watch at 37 grams. Press start and built-in GPS can start logging distance and pace with measured precision. The battery can last up to two weeks in smartwatch mode or up to 20 hours of continuous GPS, enough to cover a marathon build or a weekend of trail exploration. Plus, Garmin’s Body Battery feature keeps an eye on stress and sleep so you know when “just one more rep” is a bad idea.

The 55 pairs with any ANT+ HR strap if you crave chest-strap accuracy, and it syncs automatically to Garmin Connect, Strava, or whatever tracking platform keeps you honest. Smart notifications preview texts and calls, though the watch stays focused on training instead of trying to replace a phone.

Waterproofing down to 50 meters means pool intervals are on the menu, and built-in safety tracking can ping a contact with your live location if you stop moving unexpectedly.

If you're ready to ditch the Apple Watch for your fitness needs or want something a littl more substantial than a Fitbit, now's the time to buy. Grab yours while it's on sale ahead of Prime Day.