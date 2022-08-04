If you’re off to college for the first time, there’s ton of stuff you need to make a boring dorm feel like home. Between essentials and not-so-basics, Wayfair has so much goodness included in their Save-A-Thon. Here are a few dorm furnishings for freshmen, grad students, and anyone moving into a new place.
Daziel Microfiber Comforter Set | $39 | 25% Off
Unless you like sitting at the worst dorm desk imaginable, you need a cozy space to chill out and study. This Twin XL is only $39 and doesn’t look like a dorm comforter: it looks chic and grown-up. It’s machine washable too, so this comforter set will look its best for years.
SuiteSymphony Closet System Starter Kit | $172 | 9% Off
Whether you’re dividing up the closet space between you and your roommate, or you just love to be organized, this closet organization system is a great idea for a new apartment or dorm. The system can be tailored to smaller spaces too, for closets 4' to 10' wide, just by rearranging the rods.
Clear Plastic Stackable Shoe Boxes | $52 | 14% Off
Additional storage is always necessary. Stackable, flexible, and see-through so you always know where your favorite sneakers are. Keep your closet organized and you’ll never be rushing to class.
Aliya 24.2'’ Tall Iron Nightstand (Set of 2) | $136 | 18% Off
Two of them? Yeah. They have a durable iron frame, and you can use each in different places in your dorm. Put one at the bedside, and one by the door to drop your keys. At $68 each they’re a total deal—and will last you through college.
Aubrielle 20'’ Wide Round Pouf Ottoman | $80 | 48% Off
Okay, hear me out on this one. You live in a dorm. Your friends are always swinging by to study and hang out. You have one terrible desk chair to offer them. Where do they sit instead? On this ottoman. Its flexible shape allows you to throw it around—store it in your meticulously organized closet or under your bed.