Wayfair Save-a-Thon

If you’re off to college for the first time, there’s ton of stuff you need to make a boring dorm feel like home. Between essentials and not-so-basics, Wayfair has so much goodness included in their Save-A-Thon. Here are a few dorm furnishings for freshmen, grad students, and anyone moving into a new place.

Unless you like sitting at the worst dorm desk imaginable, you need a cozy space to chill out and study. This Twin XL is only $39 and doesn’t look like a dorm comforter: it looks chic and grown- up. It’s machine washable too, so this comforter set will look its best for years.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $39 at Wayfair

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

Whether you’re dividing up the closet space between you and your roommate, or you just love to be organized, this closet organization system is a great idea for a new apartment or dorm. The system can be tailored to smaller spaces too, for closets 4' to 10' wide, just by rearranging the rods.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $172 at Wayfair

Advertisement

Additional storage is always necessary. Stackable, flexible, and see-through so you always know where your favorite sneakers are. Keep your closet organized and you’ll never be rushing to class.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $52 at Wayfair

Advertisement

Two of them? Yeah. They have a durable iron frame, and you can use each in different places in your dorm. Put one at the bedside, and one by the door to drop your keys. At $68 each they’re a total deal—and will last you through college.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $136 at Wayfair

Advertisement

Okay, hear me out on this one. You live in a dorm. Your friends are always swinging by to study and hang out . You have one terrible desk chair to offer them . Where do they sit instead ? On this ottoman. Its flexible shape allows you to throw it around—store it in your meticulously organized closet or under your bed.

