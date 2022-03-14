Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop | $390 | Dell | Promo Code SAVE17

Get a 15.6" Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop on Dell’s website for just $390—that’s a whopping 43% off its usual price of $689— when you enter promo code SAVE17 as part of the company’s semi-annual sale. This laptop is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD for blazing transfer speeds, 8GB memory, and a full HD 60Hz non-touch screen. Its fast-charging 41Wh battery can be recharged to 80% in just 60 minutes, so you’ll spend less time tethered to a wall and more time at coffee shops cruising Craigslist for cheap deals on vintage audio equipment or whatever it is you’re supposed to do with a Dell. Enjoy!