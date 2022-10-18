Halloween Inflatable | $20 | 46% Off | Wayfair

Here are some facts I know about this Halloween Inflatable. Fact #1: He does not have a name. No “Spooky Skull Friend” or “HELLen” (Hell + Helen) or “Heckry” (Heck + Henry). He’s just Halloween Inflatable, and that’s sad. Maybe you should name him? He’s only $20 right now. Fact #2: Goth girls love him? There’s a photo in his slideshow with some sort of zombie person . Fact #3: He has no eyebrows, and that makes his big eyes cute and welcoming. Fact #3.5: His arms are outstretched for a hug, and because he is staked into the ground, a hug won’t hurt him (debatable) . Fact #4: He is nearly 4' tall, which is prime spooky friend height. Anyway, this little guy is 46% off and he won’t hurt your home or your wallet (Fact #5).