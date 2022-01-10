Animal Crossing New Horizons | $45 | Amazon

Here at Kin ja, we bring you all kinds of deals. Many of which are fun accessories with a nice Animal Crossing coat of paint. We’ve written to you about Animal Crossing controllers, the Animal Crossing soundtrack, Animal Crossing backpacks, Tom Nook hats and plushes, and so much more.

But here it is—the actual dang game it’s all based on is having a sale. If you missed out on what was the Animal Crossing New Horizons craze which genuinely helped a lot of people out through a difficult time early in lockdown, you’re in luck because really it is a single-player game at its core. Even if you won’t know anyone else playing, you can pick this up now for $45 and easily be able to sink 100+ hours into this wonderful island escape. Plus the latest DLC expansion just dropped packing in all sorts of new content . And then maybe after you get through all that , you’ll want a hat too.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/06/2021 and updated with new information on 01/10/2021.