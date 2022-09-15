Chi Handheld Garment Steamer | $38 | 22% Off | Amazon
Traveling kicks me into optimization mode—staying organized and checking things off, picking up useful things like magnetic cases, upgraded power banks, and nifty TSA approved pouches. But this Chi Handheld Garment Steamer I first noticed browsing TikTok (okay ... Instagram Reels) and it is impressive. This clothing steamer is about the size of a flat iron, so it fits into even the narrowest of gaps in a suitcase. Got a weird wrinkle beneath the arm of a dress shirt? Rotate in any orientation to steam without dripping water. Nice. This handheld steamer is fast-heating—just about 35 seconds—and can handle continuous steam for about 5 minutes: the exact amount of time it’ll take to steam a few fits for your trip. Bon voyage, enjoy your wrinkle free travels!