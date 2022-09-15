Chi Handheld Garment Steamer | $38 | 22% Off | Amazon

T raveling kicks me into optimization mode —staying organized and checking things off, picking up useful things like magnetic cases, upgraded power banks, and nifty TSA approved pouches . But this Chi Handheld Garment Steamer I first noticed browsing TikTok (okay ... Instagram Reels) and it is impressive. This clothing steamer is about the size of a flat iron, so it fits into even the narrowest of gaps in a suitcase. Got a weird wrinkle beneath the arm of a dres s shirt? Rotate in any orientation to steam without dripping water . Nice. This handheld steamer is fast-heating—just about 35 seconds—and can handle continuous steam for about 5 minutes: the exact amount of time it’ll take to steam a few fits for your trip. Bon voyage, enjoy your wrinkle free travels!