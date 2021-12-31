Fluidmaster Toilet Repair Kit | $10 | Amazon

I’m an idiot; you guys know that, right? I’m a bumbling, woefully-inept know-nothing who can’t catch a football and once broke his finger by waving at a friend (which is a true story that I’ll tell you about on a relevant deal, someday). But even I, The World’s Idiot, can fix a toilet when the toilet problem comes down to a bad fill valve or flapper, and in fact I’m pretty sure I did it with this exact kit, once upon a time, when our toilet was shitting out on us (figuratively) and the landlord just kept not sending someone. But I probably spent like $25 at a big box store when I did it, and right now, you don’t have to do that! Buy this thing for $10 right now, especially if you’re a home owner, because even if you don’t need it now, you will someday. Only make sure this thing fits your toilet. Most of them use a 2" valve in the US (which calls for a flapper that measures 3" across at the top) , but there are times when you need a 3" valve (4" flapper).

Fixing a broken fill valve is one of the easiest things you can do , and you will feel like a super hero when you’re done. Buy this thing (if it fits your toilet) and watch a YouTube video, and thank me later. Or don’t, my validation comes from within (my now-fixed toilet tank).