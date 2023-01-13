Flash Deal Friday: Today’s Wayfair Deals Are Wonderful

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s Friday again! TGIF! As always, Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday sales are full of furniture and statement pieces on-sale for 24 hours only . Though the sale can be a bit overwhelming to sift through, we’ve picked out some highlights below, focusing on practical purchases at decent price points.

This trio of tables is a very practical buy! Two chic end tables and one big coffee table to bring a little sass to your living room (those legs are sassy). They’re easy to assemble too.

This one? Not so practical. But definitely an aesthetic upgrade. This slim electric fireplace gives you the look and feel of a fire, without the fire hazard. The mantel is a great place to display artwork too.

Just say no to bleak overhead lighting! This dimmable lamp has three bulbs aligned at different heights to create dimension to your space. The gold finish is a nice accent too!

If you don’t have room for a coffee table, but you still want a platform to snack on, these nesting tables are a delightful deal. The tops are solid wood—definitely an upgrade aesthetically, and in durability.

This simple nightstand can also grace your living room or entryway. Its deep drawers provide plenty of storage for all the junk you usually have strewn about the space.

This is one of the more unusual bookcases that I’ve seen on Wayfair—and I’m here for it. Since its shape draws the eye, it’s a nice way to show off some unusual books and collectibles—while still hiding some in the cabinets.

Finally, check out this steal on a bedside lamp. You can charge your phone by placing it upon the lamp, or plugging it into the lamp. Plus, the light is dimmable and the angle is adjustable too.