As you may now know, Wayfair’s Flash Deal Fridays include some hot furniture and home items at steep discounts. They’re a one-day-only affair with some shocking picks—and per usual, we’ve rounded up some impressive deals including a holiday pick for the faux-fir family.
Herrington Upholstered Pouf | $73 | 32% Off
A giftable pouf for a starter home / starter apartment situation. A little seat, a little ottoman, or an objet d’art, whatever they mean by that when they say that. This ... object ... is selling really fast, it seems!
Oxfordshire TV Stand for TVs up to 78" | $292 | 18% Off
This quite large TV stand can hold up to 78" TVs. Pretty nice for a home setup—and with plenty of storage beneath for Blu-ray players and the like, partially covered with glass doors.
Beckner Metal Frame Bar Cart | $65 | 66% Off
Another giftable option—for the home cocktail bartender cousin. This minimalist cart has a walnut finish and handles on both ends to cart from room to room for when the giftee is entertaining.
Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit | $124 | 36% Off
Though outdoors might seem to be a thing of the warmer months, this cool fire pit will either help you get ahead of next season, or warm you up during chilly nights on the patio. This includes a sleek spark screen, and the whole thing is weather-resistant.
Bally’s Faux Fur Throw | $40 | 48% Off
Wrap yourself in this ultra-soft, very big blanket all winter long. Sure, you can gift this blanket, but you can also add texture and warmth to your own living room too. Be a little selfish!
84'’ Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree | $190 | 46% Off
Finally, this pre-lit Christmas tree takes a lot of the hard work out of the holiday. I’m highlighting this because it’s early November, and if you buy it on sale, it’ll be here by Thanksgiving to decorate and celebrate. A good, standard fake tree!