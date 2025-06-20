Logo
Kinja Deals

First-time Buyers Get 25% off These 10mg Delta-9 Gummies From Sunday Scaries

These dispensary-grade Delta-9 gummies offer a powerful, legal high for a reduced price to new customers for a limited time.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Sunday Scaries all-natural, high-potency THC gummies provide the strongest legally permitted dose of full-spectrum Delta-9 THC, designed for users who want a reliable and elevated experience. Each gummy is crafted for consistent potency, offering a bold, mood-lifting effect that can help melt away tension and support a calmer, more carefree mindset.

Suggested Reading

Marshalls’ Is Serving Up To 60% Savings Just In Time For The Holidays
Upgrade Your Fit This Holiday With an Extra 25% Off at Nike
Save 85% on a Lifetime Subscription to the MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service

10mg Delta-9 Gummies | 25% off First Order | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code HIGHPOT25

Related Content

First-time Buyers Get 25% off These 10mg Delta-9 Gummies From Sunday Scaries
Bespoke Post's Holiday Sale Has the Perfect Gifts for All the Rugged, Outdoorsy Types in Your Life

For a limited time, you can save 25% on your first order of the 10mg Delta-9 gummies. Just use the code HIGHPOT25 at checkout. The bottle contains yummy flavors, including blue razz, pineapple orange, and mango.

Ideal for seasoned consumers looking for a more robust legal high—or for anyone craving deep relaxation at the end of a demanding day—these powerful gummies deliver a smooth, alcohol-free way to unwind. With their steady dosing and plant-based formulation, they offer a satisfying, stress-soothing escape without the harsh aftereffects often associated with other forms of relief.

Shop Sunday Scaries


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!