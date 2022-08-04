Ring Video Doorbell (Venetian Bronze) | $75 | Best Buy

“ Knock knock?” “Who’s there?” Well, don’t answer it! You don’t know who it is. Just pull out your phone and check the Ring app to see who’s standing at your door via the 1080p camera . Don’t recognize them? Don’t even bother getting up from the couch to find out . Use the two-way talk function to ask, “Who’s there?” You can even check on your front door when you aren’t home from wherever you are. Get notified on your phone if someone comes to your door. Connect it to Alexa as well to announce anytime the doorbell has been rung or the motion sensors have been tripped. The Ring V ideo Doorbell is $25 off in both Venetian Bronze and Satin Nickel.

