There are a few ultimate truths of the universe that we as humble humans have come to understand. Entropy cannot be reversed... The conservation of mass... Nintendo games will hardly ever go on sale... These are universal truths. If you want to spend less than $40 on a M ario or Zelda title, fat chance. Though I’m here to tell you that one little secret Big Nintendo doesn’t want you to know about–gift cards. Gift cards go on sale constantly. Newegg right now has a $50 eShop gift card for $45 when you use the code SSBW2824. That means when you buy a game, you’re essentially using a $5 coupon. Huzzah!