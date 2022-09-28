Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | $2 7 | 56% Off | Amazon

If you’re someone (like me) who took the early days of lockdown as an opportunity to grow out your hair, and consequently have no freakin’ clue how to style it— this Revlon Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush is the Amazon deal you need today. No need to perform the clumsy dance of blow drying with one hand and brushing with the other! This single-step tool dries your hair as you brush it with the oval-shaped brush barrel . High-quality ceramic prevents heat damage, and the ionic technology reduces frizz. “ Ceramic” and “ ionic” are two words you absolutely want to hear in a heat tool. Anyway—56% off? That’s a steal! Maybe you’ll figure out how to best blow dry your hair after all.