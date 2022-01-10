20oz Stainless Water Filter Bottle | $15 | Amazon

Your local leaders may have chosen to prioritize their own personal enrichment over your water safety, or maybe they’re just inept, but that doesn’t mean you have to drink heavy metals like lead, slowly reducing your brain to a quavering jelly! Brita has a few different options to deal with this particular symptom of late stage capitalism , and they’re on sale at Amazon right now for up to 46% off. These include a rose-colored 20oz stainless water filter bottle for $15 (usually it’s $27), a $5 off 36oz plastic water filter bottle for $20, and a $31 12-cup pitcher, discounted by $31.