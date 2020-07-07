Figuring Out Sex Toy Storage, Part 3: Oddball Options

Image : JOSHUA COLEMAN ( Other

As part of a continuing series exploring the wide world of sex toy storage options, today we’ll take a look at some of the more unusual options out there—things that go well beyond a nice little pouch to stash in a bedside table drawer.

Before you buy any kind of storage piece or system, and this is true for things that are not sex toys, is to count and measure your collection to be sure the storage will fit your needs. Consider, too, what accessories you need to store in addition to the toys themselves; things like lube, condoms, chargers, etc. should all have a home in whatever storage system you hit on. And finally, it’s always a good idea to invest in storage that allows your collection to grow (if you’re in the market for something new to play with, we have recommendations!)

UVee Pro is a sterilizing unit that’s fitted with UV lights that sterilize toys and other items like cell phones, AirPods, face masks, etc. The UV light will shut off when its cycle is complete, so the box itself can also serve as storage for sex toys when they’re not in use. UVee also acts as a wireless charger for any toys (or whatever else you might want to disinfect) that are QI-enabled.



I’m going to level: I’m not really sure how great I feel about this toy storage option. I like the idea of a pillow that is actually a secret hidey-hole for toys! But then I think about the conditions under which the toy is actually being stored and I get worried about its health because of a lack of air circulation … so I don’t know, you guys! These things exist, is I guess the extent to which I’m bringing this product to your attention.



Stackable storage bins with lids are everywhere, like plastic underbed boxes or fabric-covered file boxes, but while in theory they’re great, in practice they can be a total pain to get into. The beauty of these stackable, lidded storage bins is that the opening is on the front side, rather than on the top where other bins are stacked, of the unit making accessing whatever you’re storing within very easy to grab. And, you can expand the storage as your needs also expand by purchasing add-on boxes.



If you have an especially large collection of toys or a collection that (wisely!!) includes bulky accessories like a wedge pillow, absorbent blanket, or bondage kits, a lidded storage bench is a discreet way to keep your goodies tucked away but still close-at-hand for easy access. There are loads of options when it comes to storage benches, both in size and in appearance—so finding something that fits with your decor and taste shouldn’t be a problem. In addition to this linen-upholstered flip-top lidded bench (which also comes in blue), some styles to look at are this faux leather ottoman that comes in black, brown, or beige; this linen-esque fabric storage bench with a divided interior section; and this blue and white patterned bench. Need something smaller? Try something like this round, tufted storage ottoman.



One last tip to mention if you’re going to go the larger storage option route, i.e. one of the storage benches or bins: It’s important to put each toy into its own protective bag, because when toys of similar material are stored together, they can actually degrade from being in too close contact (this is especially true of silicone toys). We rounded up a bunch of different storage bag and pouch options, which you can check out, but this set of simple drawstrings bags is a perfect, inexpensive choice for individually storing toys in a larger space.

