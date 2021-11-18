30% Off C olourPop The PowerPuff Girls Makeup Collection | Ulta



We all want to unleash our inner Blossom, Bubbles, or Buttercup PowerPuff, but without Chemical X, it can be kind of difficult. Fortunately, the ColourPop PowerPuff Girls Makeup Collection at Ulta is on sale to help us out. You can add some color to your everyday makeup looks with the ColourPop PowerPuff Girls Eyeshadow Palette for $15, marked down from $22. Or, if you’re ready to go all-out on your sparkly (or matte!) ‘90s crimefighting hero aesthetic, you can pick up the PowerPuff Girls Full Collection Set for just $80. That one includes not just makeup palettes, but three sets of themed hair clips, a dazzling bubble bar, hydrating lip masks, and more. Even better than the array of vibrant, long-lasting colors? The too-cute packaging. And at 30% off the original price, it makes an ideal gift for the makeup enthusiast(s) in your life this holiday season.

