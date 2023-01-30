It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Feel Your Stress and Anxiety Leave Your Body Through a Weighted Blanket for Nearly 50% off

Save $42 on a queen-sized weight blanket to say goodbye to your troubles.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
Weighted Blanket (20lbs 60"x 80" Queen Size) | $42 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Weighted Blanket (20lbs 60"x 80" Queen Size) | $42 | Amazon

I will never stop singing praises about weighted blankets. I want to feel crushed by my own comfort. I need to be squeezed until my eyes pop out of my socket like a rubber stress toy. A weighted blanket does just that. The added pressure feels like you’re being hugged and will help you relax and wake up feeling more rested. This one here is made from a breathable microfiber fabric and has interior ties to you can secure it inside of a duvet if you so please. It’s currently 45% off but you’ll save an additional 5% when you clip the coupon on the item page.

HomeHome Goods