The third installment in one of Nintendo’s youngest franchises is out and it’s an absolute blast. The Splatoon series is a kid-friendly take on what a shooter can be and it’s more refined than ever. T his multiplayer battle for territorial control has you s praying the groun d and walls with your team’s paint as a kid while traversing your team’s controlled areas more efficiently as a squid. First-party Nintendo games rarely see significant discounts or really anything at all in their first year out, but occasionally we’ll find these entries for a few bucks off. and that’s exactly what we have here. You can grab Splatoon 3 for $5 off at Amazon.