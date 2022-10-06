Samsung Appliance Sale | Best Buy
Samsung appliances are some of the smartest around—and some of the most stylish too. Best Buy current has a ridiculous number of Samsung home upgrades for up to 50% off for their fall sale. From smart fridges to hardworking dishwashers, we’ve rounded up some of the standouts from this overwhelming bunch.
Now, on to the appliances!
21.5 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Counter-Depth Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator | $1250 | 50% Off
This very pretty stainless steel fridge has food display shelving, to easily identify what the heck is in your fridge at all times. Counter-depth design lets this fridge blend into your kitchen—it’s just one of the guys! And for 50% off, this is a huge deal.
Bespoke AirDresser Grand Clothing Care System | $1200 | 37% Off
The Bespoke Airdresser is a beautiful little luxury—made even more affordable by this sale. This closet refreshes, deoderizes, and sanitizes clothes with the power of steam—and has a beautiful crystal mirror finish to admire your refreshed clothes.
2.2 Cu. Ft. 14-Cycle Front-Loading Washer | $585 | 50% Off
Samsung’s washers and dryers are something to write home about. This front-loading washer uses steam to remove stains, and the back plate spins opposite the rotation for a powerful, multidirectional clean. Choose between 14 preset cycles on the bright LED screen.
Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer with AI | $1200 | 24% Off
Samsung’s Bespoke series is among the smartest around. The AI optimal dry chooses timing and temperature based on what the AI senses you’re drying. Wi-Fi connectivity means you’ll get alerts when the wash is done. Less work for you!
6.0 Cu. Ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Smart Dial | $1550 | 25% Off
With air fry functions, who needs cluttered counter space? This gas range has a large oven capacity and seamless stovetop to easily slide around pots and pans while cooking. Its sleek design includes knobs that illuminate when the burner is in-use.
StormWash 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher | $700 | 14% Off
This ultra-quiet dishwasher has a powerful rotating jet that cleans at every angle—no lingering dirty dishes here! The third rack is adjustable, and gives more room for small items, maximizing the dishwasher’s space. It also has a “half-load” option, which saves energy and water for smaller loads.