Samsung Appliance Sale | Best Buy



Samsung appliances are some of the smartest around—and some of the most stylish too. Best Buy current has a ridiculous number of Samsung home upgrades for up to 50% off for their fall sale. From smart fridges to hardworking dishwashers, we’ve rounded up some of the standouts from this overwhelming bunch.

Whether or not these major appliances are for you, Best Buy has a great offer on their Totaltech program right now. Tech insurance sounds boring but devastating trips and messy spills happen! Totaltech gives peace of mind and two-day shipping—with free AppleC are too. Huge deal!

Now, on to the appliances!

Advertisement

This very pretty stainless steel fridge has food display shelving, to easily identify what the heck is in your fridge at all times. Counter-depth design lets this fridge blend into your kitchen—it’s just one of the guys! And for 50% off, this is a huge deal.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1250 at Best Buy

The Bespoke Airdresser is a beautiful little luxury—made even more affordable by this sale. This closet refreshes, deoderizes, and sanitizes clothes with the power of steam—and has a beautiful crystal mirror finish to admire your refreshed clothes.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1200 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Samsung’s washers and dryers are something to write home about. This front- loading washer uses steam to remove stains, and the back plate spins opposite the rotation for a powerful, multidirectional clean. Choose between 14 preset cycles on the bright LED screen.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $585 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Samsung’s Bespoke series is among the smartest around. The AI optimal dry chooses timing and temperature based on what the AI senses you’re drying. Wi-Fi connectivity means you’ll get alerts when the wash is done. Less work for you!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1200 at Best Buy

Advertisement

With air fry functions, who needs cluttered counter space? This gas range has a large oven capacity and seamless stovetop to easily slide around pots and pans while cooking. Its sleek design includes knobs that illuminate when the burner is in-use.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1550 at Best Buy

Advertisement

This ultra-quiet dishwasher has a powerful rotating jet that cleans at every angle—no lingering dirty dishes here! The third rack is adjustable, and gives more room for small items, maximizing the dishwasher’s space. It also has a “half-load” option, which saves energy and water for smaller loads.