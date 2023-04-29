It's all consuming.
Explore Virtual Reality with 23% Off of a Refurbished Meta Quest 2

Plus, get the Elite Strap and battery with this bundle for only $420.

Brittany Vincent
Jump into the world of VR with this refurbished Meta Quest 2.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

If you’ve been itching to see what this whole virtual reality business is about, I can’t wholeheartedly recommend a Meta Quest 2 enough. It gives you a wire-free journey into the world of VR, which is pretty amazing when you first experience it. And now, you can immerse yourself in some seriously cool experiences for less, thanks to this deal at StackSocial. Grab a refurbished Meta Quest 2 for 23% off right now at StackSocial. That’s just $420, and it also comes with the Elite Strap and additional battery pack. 

Meta Quest 2 (Refurbished) | $420 | StackSocial

The Elite Strap makes it so much easier to adjust the headset to fit your face and head better, and for this price, this bundle is your best bet at checking out games like Rez Infinite and Trover Saves the Universe, two gems you’ll love. Watch movies, chat with people, and just hang out in another, super cool world. For less. But act fast, because this sale won’t last forever. 

