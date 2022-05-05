Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X |S 1TB SSD | $190 | Newegg | Promo Code SSBS525



Advertisement

The new generation of consoles is an impressive bunch. We’ve obviously got better graphics, but something that was a bit undersold was just how impressive the load times are. The unfortunate downside is they all still launched with a measly 1Tb of storage. Not a whole lot when many games go over 100GB these days. Normally not such a big deal. For a bit of extra dough, you could add an expansion SSD from a third party to store more games on. However, at launch, none of these SSDs were fully compatible with the system’s architecture and could produce load times at the speed of games saved natively to the console. Well, since launch, Seagate now has an expansion drive in partnership with Xbox that won’t sacrifice graphics, latency, load times, or framerates. Double your storage space with no more downside. The SSD is available on Newegg for $190 when you use the promo code SSBS525.