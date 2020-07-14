Everything You Can Buy at Walmart for Your Next Backyard BBQ

Photo : Unsplash

Summer means it’s grilling season, and whether you just want to flip burgers and dogs over charcoal or commit to some serious smoking, we salute you either way. If you (like us) have been waiting the past several months for this time of year, then now’s the time to make the most of these warm days and nights to prepare some delicious feasts.

But if you’re not grill-savvy or you just haven’t upgraded your equipment in a while, then you might need a few pointers on how to gear up for a great BBQ. Here’s a look at everything you’ll need to host a successful cookout this summer, all of which is available at Walmart.

Image : Walmart

You don’t need to spend much money to get a solid, dependable charcoal grill. Cuisinart’s little grill gives you a fair 14” grilling surface and is super portable, letting you use it in the backyard, while tailgating, or nearly anywhere else that’s safe. It’s downright cute at this size, yet quite a steal at just $30 for a proper grill.

Image : Walmart

Not enough grilling space for you? Royal Gourmet’s CC1830S charcoal grill will seem luxurious by comparison, not only giving you five times more total surface area at 800 square inches but also including an offset smoker box alongside the main barrel-shaped charcoal grill. You’ve probably seen these super-sized grills around, and believe it or not, you don’t have to spend a huge amount of cash to add one to your backyard. Walmart is chopping $15 off the list price on this one.

Image : Walmart

Don’t tarnish your fancy kitchen utensils or melt your plastic spatula. If you’re grilling on a regular basis, then you’ll want proper tools for the job. Luckily, Cuisinart makes it easy to gear up on the cheap with this discounted three-pack for $20. You’ll get large metal tools: a spatula with a serrated edge and even a bottle opener, locking tongs, and a silicone basting brush for slathering your proteins with sauces and such. It’s $5 off the list price right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Outdoor dining sets can cost a pretty penny, but this Mainstays Albany Lane set is an affordable way to seat your family and friends. For just $150 you get a steel-framed table with a tempered glass top, a retractable umbrella that slides right through the table, and four chairs. Walmart has many other patio dining set options, but this is a cost-effective pick.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Adirondack chairs provide outdoor seating luxury, and they’re the perfect chairs to sink into after you’ve manned the grill for a couple of hours … or consumed a few too many burgers. These Coral Coast wooden chairs are cheaper than most, in part because they’re unfinished. Stain them as you please, or just leave them bare and savor the savings. It’s your call.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you decided to go with one of those charcoal grills above (or another one), then you’ll definitely need … well, charcoal. Kingsford is the best-known brand in the space, and Walmart has 8-pound bags for less than $7 apiece. You can even get them delivered straight to your door alongside the grill, saving you some hassle in the process.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Actually lighting the charcoal can be a pain, especially if you don’t have lighter fluid or opt for the kind of chemical-doused easy-lighting type. Skip those things and grab a simple charcoal chimney instead. Pop a little newspaper at the bottom, fill it up with charcoal, light the paper, and watch as the whole stack gradually ignites. There’s even a wood handle here so that you can easily dump and distribute the lit coals into your grill once they’re ready.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re keen on burgers, hot dogs, brats, veggie burgers, or something else entirely, Walmart Grocery has just about everything you need. They’ll deliver or you can pick up your order from your nearest store, and you can also add chips, veggies, buns, soda, and anything else you might desire. You can grab things like heavyweight paper plates, napkins, and plastic silverware too if you’re looking for easy cleanup and less potential exposure to germs amid social distancing.