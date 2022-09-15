Discover Samsung



The ongoing Discover Samsung event includes some choice deals on appliances, vacuums, and so on and so forth. Basically, the whole site has sales throughout the event. These are sales not to miss—with high-tech upgrades for every facet of your home.

A nifty front-load washer that can stack with its dryer companion, if you’re buying both. Powerful on stains and gentle on clothes, this washer is speedy and thorough, with steam wash power to tackle the most difficult of stains.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $779 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 40% Off Discover Samsung - 24 Hours Only! Even more to Discover at Samsung

Appliance upgrades for ever corner of your home—from high-tech vacuums to smart washer/dryers. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

You gotta love a dryer that is all about optimization. This one senses the moisture level and optimizes your dry cycle to save energy and better care for clothes. With 12 preset cycles, you’re never far away from gently dried clothing and linens.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $779 at Samsung

Advertisement

Heat pump technology is energy efficient and eco-friendly, while still drying your clothes gently. There are also settings for small loads of laundry—say, if you need to dry your socks after it rains—which will efficiently dry with less waiting around.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $779 at Samsung

Advertisement

Change your life with a cordless vacuum! I’m serious! The Samsung Jet can handle up to an hour of vacuuming before recharge, and is a flexible, multi-surface wonder. The digital inverter motor has intense suction that optimizes airflow.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $329 at Samsung

Advertisement

This Bespoke Jet has a sleek, matte exterior—it’s so aesthetically pleasing, you won’t mind keeping it around when company is over. Incredibly lightweight, this vacuum’s best feature is the Clean Station, which empties the dust bin in one fell swoop.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $799 at Samsung

Advertisement

This dishwasher’s Advanced Wash System makes sure every square inch of your pots, pans, and dishes are squeaky clean. The third rack, at the very top, is best for flatware and takes up almost no space, and the adjustable racks allow you to fit even the most stubborn of dish shapes.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $549 at Samsung

Advertisement

The draw of this elegant smart fridge is the Family Hub, a screen that aggregates all your smart devices to connect you to your home. Stay connected with family calendars, or check what you have in the fridge when you’re out and about.