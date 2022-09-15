The ongoing Discover Samsung event includes some choice deals on appliances, vacuums, and so on and so forth. Basically, the whole site has sales throughout the event. These are sales not to miss—with high-tech upgrades for every facet of your home.
2.2 cu. ft. Compact Front Load Washer with Super Speed in White | $779 | 29% Off
A nifty front-load washer that can stack with its dryer companion, if you’re buying both. Powerful on stains and gentle on clothes, this washer is speedy and thorough, with steam wash power to tackle the most difficult of stains.
4.0 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry in White | $779 | 29% Off
You gotta love a dryer that is all about optimization. This one senses the moisture level and optimizes your dry cycle to save energy and better care for clothes. With 12 preset cycles, you’re never far away from gently dried clothing and linens.
4.0 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer with Sensor Dry in White | $779 | 40% Off
Heat pump technology is energy efficient and eco-friendly, while still drying your clothes gently. There are also settings for small loads of laundry—say, if you need to dry your socks after it rains—which will efficiently dry with less waiting around.
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum | $329 | 17% Off
Change your life with a cordless vacuum! I’m serious! The Samsung Jet can handle up to an hour of vacuuming before recharge, and is a flexible, multi-surface wonder. The digital inverter motor has intense suction that optimizes airflow.
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station | $799 | 11% Off
This Bespoke Jet has a sleek, matte exterior—it’s so aesthetically pleasing, you won’t mind keeping it around when company is over. Incredibly lightweight, this vacuum’s best feature is the Clean Station, which empties the dust bin in one fell swoop.
Front Control 51 dBA Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior | $549 | 30% Off
This dishwasher’s Advanced Wash System makes sure every square inch of your pots, pans, and dishes are squeaky clean. The third rack, at the very top, is best for flatware and takes up almost no space, and the adjustable racks allow you to fit even the most stubborn of dish shapes.
27.3 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel | $1949 | 10% Off
The draw of this elegant smart fridge is the Family Hub, a screen that aggregates all your smart devices to connect you to your home. Stay connected with family calendars, or check what you have in the fridge when you’re out and about.