Eufy's Spring Sale Means Up to $500 Off Security Systems and Robot Vacuums

Eufy’s idea of spring cleaning must be to move as many security cameras and robot vacuums as possible out of their warehouse and into our homes, because their Spring Sale is a serious blowout event. You can save up to $500 on outdoor and indoor security cameras, robot vacuums, and accessories at Eufy as part of their Spring Sale so you can welcome the warmer weather with clean floors and a secure home.

Eufy’s Spring Sale covers everything you need to keep your home safe and secure including multi-camera kits, wireless outdoor security cameras with floodlights, video doorbells, and video smartlocks for your doors. One of our favorites is the SoloCam S340 Solar Security Camera, which is just $160 during the Eufy Spring Sale. Enhanced dual-camera clarity, 360-degree range with no blind spots, and color night vision are just a few of the features of this easy to install wireless security camera which runs on solar power.

Spring Sale | Save up to $500 | Eufy

While the SoloCam S340 has your outdoor perimeter covered, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum will make your floors and carpets cleaner than ever before, and it’s $135 off during the Eufy Spring Sale. With 8,000 Pa of suction power and an auto-detangling roller brush, the Eufy X10 Pro gets a truly deep clean from your carpets and hard floors. Its mapping capabilities and iPath laser navigation ensure it only goes where you want, and when it’s done, it returns to its dock and aut0-empties for further convenience.

Advertisement

Eufy’s Spring Sale is the perfect time to get your house clean and secure with high-tech robots and wireless cameras so you can relax and enjoy the nice weather. Head there now and discover savings of up to $500 on security cameras and robot vacuums.