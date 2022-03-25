RoboVac G20 | $180 | Eufy | Promo Code WSAFFG20GO
Eufy is running a number of sales across their wide range of Wi-Fi products. This includes the recently launched Video Doorbell Dual and the Smart Lock Touch. Turn your front door into that of an impenetrable villain fortress. Someone comes knocking on the door? You can view who it is on your phone and then unlock the door for them right from your couch. Is it the hero trying to thwart your evil bidding? Well, now you’ll know from a safe distance and won’t need to put yourself at risk to find out. Beyond that, there are also security cameras and floodlight cameras on sale, great for larger properties and lairs.
Let’s say, hypothetically, the hero does manage to get through your outdoor security. No matter, your interior lair will be packed with a number of elite-trained robot vacuums patrolling the facility—all also heavily discounted. And they’ll keep your evil lair looking spotless too. Good luck getting passed them without admiring how clean they’re keeping the place.