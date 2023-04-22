It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Enjoy Your Own Backyard Meetups with This Tabletop Fire Pit for 60% Off

Get this concrete tabletop fire pit that's perfect for roasting marshmallows for just $40.

Brittany Vincent
Hang out around the fire pit in your backyard for a pittance.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

Ever wished you had your very own fire pit at home? You might think they’re ridiculously expensive, but here’s something cool: they’re actually very affordable! At least this one is. Right now, you can get the Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit for just $40, which is 60% off its original price of $100. It’s just the right size for putting on a table and setting the tone for family gatherings, and it’s affordable, too!

Watch
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit | $40 | Amazon

This fire pit gives you about an hour of burn time and can be used with safe bioethanol fuels. It has a stainless steel burn cup to make sure there are no fuel leakages and can be cooled down quickly to ensure safety. Plus, it makes a great centerpiece. It’s the perfect way to roast marshmallows or just have an eyecatching piece for your backyard. But be quick, because this sale ends on April 23. That’s tomorrow, so better get it while the getting is good.

