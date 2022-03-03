Martha Stewart Collection Solid Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, Queen | $42 | Macy’s



Sure, your sheets are nice. But couldn’t they be cozier? The ans wer, of course, is yes. Unless you already have a Martha Stewart Collection Solid Cotton Flannel Sheet Set on your bed, in which case, you’re golden. This 4-piece set is on sale for just $42 at Macy’s, and is marked down from a whopping $140 at full price. The collection includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, but no one is going to make you use the flat sheet if you’re one of those firmly anti-flat-sheet types, or perhaps European. The 70% discount applies to all four colors, and is a “Last Act” sale, so it won’t be around for long. Unlike winter, which is here to stay. So cozy on up and wait out the end of the world in flannel sheets that’ll make you forget your worries for a while. (Citation needed.)