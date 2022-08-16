Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor | $100 off | Samsung

Samsung has outdone itself. We’ve seen some large curved displays from them in the past, but nothing like this. This enormous 55" monitor with a 1000R curvature will just swallow your vision whole. 4K gaming at 165Hz and a 1ms response time. You can rotate the screen on the fly with just a small touch of the dial. Dolby Atmos and a n AI sound booster give this monitor some of the best onboard audio output you’ll find. Reservations are open for this beast as of now which will grant you $100 off during the pre-order. Reserving is risk-free and non-commital so a might as well if you think there is a possibility in your future of clearing your desk for this monster of a monitor.