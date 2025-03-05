Gear Up For Spring With Up to 75% Off Walmart Clearance

The end of winter is still the ideal in-between space where, oddly enough, you can get some of the best deals of the year. Like right now, you can take up to 75% off clearance items at Walmart. A lot of these items are outdoor decorations, and other things you might need for the spring season. Check out this ultra comfy patio hammock half off at just $30 and get ahead of the game for those beautiful days outside. Plus, the usual assortment of Walmart items you’ll need for spring, like huge discounts on cleaning supplies, camping gear, patio furniture and more, with great reviews.

Clearance Sale | Up To 75% Off | Walmart

These deals won’t last long since, so be sure to stock up for the coming season. With more than 1000 items on clearance, these can’t-miss end-of-winter savings from outdoor decor to furniture and home improvement items will have your spring cleaning list already checked off.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Riley Blackwell on 12/28/23 and updated with new information by Se Jeong Bae on 1/16/24 and Emily Knepp on 3/5/25.