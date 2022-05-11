Gudetama: The Official Cookbook: Recipes for Living a Lazy Life | $13 | Amazon

Cooking is a wonderfully rewarding, tasty, and very time-consuming endeavour. Sure, it’s worth it sometimes, but it’s hard to work up the energy to cook when you want to do something fancy. Well, the Gudetama: The Official Cookbook: Recipes for Living a Lazy Life is on sale for $13 on Kindle today, and it contains a bunch of recipes aimed at those who want nice food, but don’t have the energy or time to make a big thing of it. Also, look at how cute the lazy egg is on the cover, what more could you possibly want?