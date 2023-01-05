It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Elevate Your Bathroom With This 30% Off Teak Shower Mat

Your shower just got a little fancier, thanks to Wayfair.

Erin O'Brien
A vivid memory of a video of Maggie Gyllenhaal pointing out all the teak in her home has ingrained itself in my noggin. All I think about when I hear “teak” is this video. So join me, in luxuriating with this teak shower mat, currently 30% off at Wayfair. Just the idea of stepping out of the shower onto a nonslip, wooden mat, sounds nice. This teak has been ethically harvested in Indonesia, and its natural oils protect it from retaining moisture, and make it quite water-resistant. The color brings some warmth to a dull or all-neutral bathroom, and paired with a little lavender scrub or eucalyptus hanging in the shower, you’ll feel so, so renewed—shiny and perfect to face the new year.

