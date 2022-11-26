We may earn a commission from links on this page.

iRobot Roomba 694 | $179 | 35% Off | Amazon

Hey, if you don’t yet have a robot vacuuming for you, this Roomba is a chill 35% off during Cyber Monday sales—and we simply adore this little guy . This Roomba has a full-suite of advanced censors to avoid collisions and map your house, and also knows when and where to dock to recharge. It gets along well with pets and sucks up pet hair too —by loosening, lifting, and suctioning. The brushes work well around corners to guide debris into the vacuum . And because it moves from carpets to hard floors with ease, it’s a full-home solution to a tedious chore. During Cyber Monday deals, this iRobot Roomba is only $179—bring him home for Christmas.

