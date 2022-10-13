Wi th Prime Day coming to an end, you may have been disappointed not to score some big deal on a new TV. If this is the c ase, we have wonderful, wonderful news. Samsung is launching an Early Black Friday sale with nearly its entire lineup of TVs and projectors seeing some level of discount.

The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti-reflection matte keep whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art.

If you want to bring the literal big screen into your home then you don’t want a TV. You want a projector. TVs only go so large. The Premiere goes up to 130" and uses 2200 lumen of brightness. That means you’ll be able to enjoy perfectly lit shows, movies, and games at any hour of the day. It features a 2.2ch audio built in to give you cinematic quality sound right out of the box.

8K content itself is a little hard to come by, but there’s still value in watching 4K content on one. The neural quantum processor on this 65" QLED is able to upscale what you’re watching so you can get even crisper images than ever before.

The Freestyle is a flexible projector from Samsung designed for taking cinema-quality entertainment on the go. You can enjoy visuals on any surface spanning up to 100". Most impressive are the automatic alignment capabilities of autofocus, auto-leveling, and auto-keystone. It seems to be an actual plug-and-play experience with little to no setup required.

As of this year, Samsung finally has an OLED TV in its lineup. Now if you’re unsure how that’s different from QLED, you’re not alone. simply put, QLED is just a variation of the standard LCD we’re used to but with something called quantum dots while OLED is a fundamentally different technology from LCD—and it outperforms QLED every time.

That said, a QLED still can create a beautiful picture with vivid colors and deep blacks. And you won’t have to spend nearly as much as on an OLED.

Samsung’s outdoor QLED 4K TV is built to look great when it’s bright outside and will sustain year-round protection from water and dust.